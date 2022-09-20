Biden nominates Lynne Tracy as new ambassador to Russia

President Biden on Tuesday nominated Lynne Tracy to serve as ambassador to the Russian Federation to navigate a tense relationship between the U.S. and Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Tracy currently serves as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia, a post that she’s held since 2019.

Before that, she was the senior adviser for Russia in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and was the deputy chief of mission at U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Former Ambassador John Sullivan left Russia earlier this month after serving in the post for almost three years. His time in that particular position included Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine in February. Biden retained Sullivan, who was former President Trump’s appointee.

The administration said Sullivan’s departure, which appeared abrupt, was planned and a new ambassador would be named soon.

Tracy, who speaks Russian, has also been deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan, a principal officer in Pakistan and a principal officer in Kazakhstan.

Her domestic assignments include desk officer for Kazakhstan and for Georgia in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. She has received the State Department’s Distinguished Honor Award, the Secretary of State’s Award for Heroism, and a Presidential Meritorious Service Award.

Since Sullivan’s departure, Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, has filled the spot.