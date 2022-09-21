Three-way House GOP whip race breaks into public view

A race for Republican House whip in the next Congress that has been brewing in the shadows for months is spilling out into the open, with three contenders courting support from colleagues in the last days before members return to their districts ahead of the midterm elections: Reps. Jim Banks (Ind.), Tom Emmer (Minn.) and Drew Ferguson (Ga).

Two of the three are somewhat coy about their efforts, because right now, the position is not yet open. If Republicans win the House majority, members expect current GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to become Speaker and current GOP Whip Steve Scalise (La.) to move up to House majority leader.

Emmer, who is in his second cycle of chairing the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), has said that he is first focused on winning the House — though a spokesperson has said Emmer has asked colleagues to allow him to make the pitch for whip if Republicans win.

Banks, currently chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House, said, “I’m having conversations with colleagues about the next Congress, but definitely focused on doing my part.”

But in an interview with The Hill on Tuesday, Ferguson, currently the House GOP’s chief deputy whip, confirmed that he is actively seeking the position.

“We have been planning not only the political efforts to take back the majority, but we have been planning the political race to be the next majority whip,” Ferguson said. “But probably just as importantly, we’ve been imagining what a whip operation the majority would look like.”

Ferguson stressed the importance of keeping up good relationships with outside coalitions and groups and noted that navigating a majority will be new for most House Republicans next year. He argues he already has experience in having tough conversations with members to get them to a “yes” on a bill, and pushing them to work in order to get legislation across the finish line.

“An effective whip operation,” he said, is “going to have to be very proactive. It’s going to have to be engaged in whipping bills weeks, sometimes months, in advance, really communicating to these new members, getting them the information that they need and then working with them to solve the problems that they have with the bill in plenty of time.”

The three whip hopefuls and their supporters became much more vocal in the last week, after Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) announced she would seek reelection to her House GOP conference chair position. There was speculation she might join the crowded field for whip, but she made her intentions clear soon after news broke that Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) would also seek the conference chair role.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), meanwhile, is having meetings with other members this week to court support for Ferguson as whip.

“It’s a big moment for us. I think if we get it right, House Republicans can be in power for a long time. If we get it wrong, it’ll be a reason why the American public takes it back from us,” Gonzales said. “The whip race is so critical to it, and Drew’s the right person. I’ve seen him do it as the deputy whip.”

“It’s not the time to learn the job. It’s the time to execute,” he added.

Emmer and Banks have operations, too, flexing their whipping muscles to secure the position.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) said he will support Banks: “I’ve saddled my horse.”

Banks’s supporters hope that as whip, he would unite various factions of the caucus, from former President Trump’s “America First” conservatives to those who are more hawkish on defense. And in the midterm campaign season, he has ramped up campaigning and fundraising for other members.

“The Republican Study Committee spent the last two years focused on writing the roadmap to a Republican majority, and developing the agenda for the new Republican Party, the new conservative movement that will sweep us into the majority next term,” Banks said. He added that in a GOP majority, “leadership will be able to borrow from much of the work that we’ve developed over the last couple of years.”

A main argument members make in favor of Emmer is that he deserves the job if Republicans secure the majority. He guided the GOP to a surprise gain in seats in the 2020 election, and aims to finish the job and put Republicans in the majority this year. That means he is familiar with the expected large class of incoming members.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) is working to court support for Emmer, praising his record at the NRCC and his “no nonsense demeanor.” And he is forecasting confidence about Emmer’s position in the three-way race.

“My whip count — it’s pretty overwhelming,” Reschenthaler said, adding that he is working on securing first- and second-ballot pledges for Emmer. “I don’t think this will go to a second ballot, but it would be political malpractice not to secure second ballot positions.”

According to those familiar with the matter, Emmer has support from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the former chair of the House Freedom Caucus, a key indication of the trust he has built with some of the conference’s confrontational conservatives who are often eager to make demands of leadership. And he is also getting support from Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), the chair of the moderate Republican Governance Group, formerly known as the Tuesday Group.

Emmer’s main strength, though, could also be a liability, with skeptics asserting that a House GOP majority that falls below expectations could also affect his support.

Many Republican members immediately shut down when asked about the whip race, even if they have been counted as part of one of the trio’s likely supporters. Though House Republicans are confident about their chances, they are wary about looking like they are measuring the drapes before winning the votes of the American people — or perhaps simply don’t want to jinx it.

“It’s like a homecoming king race or something,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas). “Talk about people dying from fentanyl. Talk about the inflation and gas prices and electricity prices and the grid shutting down. And talk about cartels being empowered.”