Liberal think tank unveils proposal to protect elections 

The Center for American Progress (CAP) on Monday put forth a new proposal to safeguard U.S. elections by shoring up the fair enforcement of voting laws.

The liberal think tank’s draft legislation aims to ensure “consistent and fair enforcement of state voting laws” and prevent “misconduct by rogue state and local election officials” as concerns about election security persist nationwide.

CAP notes that “a growing number” of new election officials “appear sympathetic to election conspiracies and open to appeals to change election results” as political pressure mounts.

“Given the level of polarization and distrust in elections, it is no longer hard to imagine that some partisan officials—from either major political party—might be tempted to interfere with election outcomes. One of the primary threats to the legitimacy of elections is that state and local officials could exercise their discretion—or act unlawfully—to favor some voters over others,” the CAP proposal reads.

The key to countering the distrust, the think tank argues, is to shore up the consistent enforcement of voting laws to prevent discriminatory treatment of voters.

The draft legislation wouldn’t step into state laws around casting a ballot in the state, but would require any existing laws to be applied evenly — and would allow voters facing what they perceived to be unfair restrictions the chance to bring legal action.

The voter facing the restriction could bring forth evidence that “at least two other voters” were not facing the same obstacles, and the burden would then fall to the state to prove the consistent enforcement of the restriction to “at least 90 percent of voters” in order to justify it.

“Unless action is taken, threats to elections are likely to increase,” CAP writes.

Lawmakers have been working to reform the Electoral Count Act — including clarifying the role of the vice president in the certification of a presidential election — and the bipartisan effort is expected to pass Congress after the midterms.

“This proposal would give members of Congress a chance to show that what they have come close to achieving with ECA reform is not merely a one-off. It would be another major step toward eliminating the gravest threats to elections. And it would demonstrate that members of Congress have the resolve to set aside their differences for the long-term preservation of democracy,” CAP writes.

The Washington Post first reported on the proposal.

