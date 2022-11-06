Texas state Rep. Israel eyes Austin mayor’s office in bid to be city’s first LGBTQ leader

Over the course of her nearly decadelong run in the Texas legislature, Democratic state Rep. Celia Israel has worked to establish herself as a champion for equality.

As a state representative, Israel helped defeat measures to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, pushed back against legislation to further restrict voting among the state’s most vulnerable and advocated for greater investment in transportation infrastructure.

Now, as her campaign to be the next mayor of Austin draws to a close, Israel, 58, says she’s ready for her next challenge. If she is elected on Nov. 8, Israel will be the first openly gay mayor to lead the state capital and one of the first Latina mayors of any major city in the U.S.

“It’s something I never thought I would be doing, because I love Texas very much,” Israel told The Hill. “But I’m leaving the legislature with a lot of experience, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

In more ways than one, Israel — a Latina lesbian — mirrors recent population churn within the Austin metropolitan area, and the progressive strides that have come along with it.

Between 100,000 and 118,000 Austin residents identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or asexual, according to a study commissioned last year by the city’s LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission.

A similar Williams Institute inquiry last year found that 5.9 percent of people living in the Austin metropolitan area are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender — the third largest amount in the nation, behind the Portland and San Francisco metro areas. The Census Bureau in 2019 found that Austin was among the top five metropolitan areas in the U.S. with the highest concentration of same-sex couples, who tend to vote Democratic, according to the Williams Institute.

Recent census data also shows that a third of the city’s population is Hispanic or Latino — a group of voters that has traditionally voted for Democrats in elections but has more recently gravitated toward conservatives.

Between January and July, political contributions made to Israel’s campaign tripled those made to the race’s most conservative-leaning candidate, Jennifer Virden, though still fell short of the nearly $1 million raised by fellow Democratic mayoral candidate Kirk Watson, who served as mayor of Austin from 1997 to 2001.

Though the two front-runners in the race — Israel and Watson — are both progressives, Israel believes her policy positions on issues like affordable housing give her an edge. Her lived experience as a gay woman of color may also make her more attractive to voters in communities sidelined by mainstream political movements.

“Physical diversity in and of itself doesn’t really make a difference. You need diversity of thought, diversity of experience, and a willingness to bring diverse voices to decision-making,” Annise Parker, the president and chief executive of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which has endorsed Israel’s campaign, told The Hill.

“Austin is hungry for a different type of representation,” she said. “I think a lot of folks hope that Celia will create a more inclusive and more representative government than her opponent. She represents hope and opportunity in ways beyond just her policy positions.”

Israel was raised by working-class parents in El Paso, Texas, a city less than five miles from the country’s shared border with Mexico. She was brought up in the Catholic Church, which does not recognize same-sex relationships or marriages.

Israel recalled an afternoon as a child where she asked her mother what it meant to be gay after a local television station had aired a segment about a gay rights rally at the state capitol building in Austin.

“I remember my mom acting like she didn’t hear me,” Israel said. “That sends a message to you when you’re a little kid that ‘we don’t talk about these things.’ ”

Israel, who never considered herself a political person, said she first waded into politics after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in the late 1980s. Ann Richards, at that time the Texas state treasurer, had just given her keynote address at the 1988 Democratic National Convention, setting the stage for her eventual bid for governor.

“It was a really amazing time in Texas politics,” Israel said. “It was electric. It was high energy. The women of the state were so proud.”

Israel, who often describes herself as an “Ann Richards Democrat,” volunteered with the Richards campaign through the end of the decade before becoming one of its staffers. When Richards became governor of Texas in 1991 — the first woman elected to the position in nearly 60 years — Israel was inspired to pursue politics full time.

But after Richards lost her bid for a second term to George W. Bush in 1994, Israel was unsure of what her next move should be. At the time, only a few close friends knew she was gay, and she wasn’t certain how accepting her coworkers or community would be of her identity.

“It was still something we just didn’t talk about,” Israel said. She put politics on the back burner while she pursued a career in real estate.

She met her longtime partner, Celinda Garza, in 1995. The couple had planned to marry last year on the Texas House floor — where Israel has represented the state’s 50th District since 2014 — but their wedding was put on hold while House Democrats fled the state to break quorum to block the passage of bills that would restrict voting in Texas.

Israel said she planned to marry Garza in the House chamber to show her love for her state, but the same pride, she said, compelled her to delay the couple’s nuptials.

During the 2021 legislative session (the Texas legislature meets only during odd-numbered years) Israel fought tirelessly against legislation that would negatively affect the state’s LGBTQ community, particularly transgender youth.

Israel and the House LGBTQ Caucus last April condemned legislation meant to outlaw gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, calling the measure “regressive and hurtful” and a “blatant attack on trans kids.”

The bill failed to advance through the House before the end of the year, as did related measures in the Senate.

Israel last session was a vocal critic of Texas House Bill 25, a measure introduced by Republicans to prohibit transgender women and girls through high school from competing on female sports teams.

In an emotional speech on the House floor last October, Israel accused legislators backing the bill of callously playing with the lives of transgender youth, who, according to advocacy organizations including The Trevor Project, face higher rates of anxiety, depression and suicidality than their cisgender peers, in part because of persistent social stigma tied to their identities.

Israel choked back tears as she recalled her own struggle with suicidal thoughts as a teenager, revealing she nearly took her own life at a hotel in downtown Austin when she was just 17.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m gonna throw myself over, just be done with the pain,’” she said at the time. “You’re causing more pain tonight. … There are real people that are being harmed.”

Israel was one of 61 House members to vote against the bill, which was eventually passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott (R). At least 18 states have enacted similar policies.

When it comes to leading Austin, Israel said she’s committed to protecting transgender youth and their families from abuse investigations ordered by Abbott, who believes gender-affirming health care amounts to child abuse under Texas law.

Outside of LGBTQ issues, Israel is focused on creating a more equitable, affordable Austin. She plans to address the city’s housing crisis through increased permitting, home construction and relief for renters, as well as improved access to public transportation.

Though abortion is now illegal in Texas, Israel also seeks to advance a measure passed by Austin city council members in July to bar city funds from being used to investigate abortions. She says she wants to develop a toolkit for city residents seeking abortions in states where they are still legal.

The victor in next week’s election will only serve a two-year term before having to run again in 2024 because of a ballot measure passed last year that the city’s mayoral elections coincide with presidential election years.