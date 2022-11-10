Disappointed House GOP reels ahead of choosing next leaders

Shell shock over midterm results is shaking up the House GOP conference ahead of internal leadership elections next week.House Republicans are still almost certain to capture control of the lower chamber, but their majority will be far smaller than anticipated and Democrats managed to capture or hold a number of key districts. While there is widespread disappointment within the GOP over an expected red wave looking more like a red ripple, there is not consensus on who or what is to blame.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who is tasked with getting House Republicans elected, both want to move up the ranks in the next session, but both risk becoming targets of GOP anger about the midterms.

“This is like the epitome of overpromising and under-delivering, which is something that you do not want to do in politics,” said a senior GOP leadership staff member granted anonymity to speak candidly. “This is seriously disappointing, and it will have wide implications for people in leadership.”

What those implications will be for McCarthy — who suggested a year ago that Republicans could flip 60 seats or more — are unclear. Few expect any serious challenge to his Speakership vote, but the right flank of the conference is starting to direct anger his way.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the former chair of the confrontational conservative House Freedom Caucus, said of McCarthy’s Speakership chances in an interview with former Newsmax host Emerald Robinson on Wednesday: “Not so fast.”

“We were told we were going to have an incredible, incredible wave, and if that would’ve been the case — I mean, 20-, 30-, 40-seat margin, anywhere in there, you would say, ‘OK, Kevin’s the presumptive Republican nominee for Speaker.’ But I think we need to have a discussion. He’s backpedaled on things like impeachment,” Biggs said.

“If we’re going to go in for eight months of performance art instead of really getting things done, then we will fail in preparing for a 2024 election where we have to win to get the White House, the Senate and the House back,” Biggs said.

The GOP leader has given firebrand right-flank members like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) a seat at the table in the hope of shoring up his Speakership bid and to avoid the exact kind of threat that Biggs forecasted.

But some say that strategy seems to have backfired. Former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen commented on Fox News that Greene being positioned behind McCarthy at a platform rollout event in Pennsylvania gave fuel to “Democrats’ anti-MAGA strategy.”

“You’ve got to put your foot down” to prevent the “crazies” from running the conference and trying to exploit a slimmed majority, the senior GOP staffer said.

McCarthy and members of his whip team started making calls to members on Wednesday to shore up his votes for Speaker and believe he will prevail in the election. Those arguing in McCarthy’s favor say that the GOP taking control of the House may be one of the only bright spots for Republicans in the midterms and that this is not a situation in which House Republicans missed out on a wave seen in the Senate and other statewide races.

“Really, the top of the ticket in a lot of these states and a lot of the races really hurt us,” said Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), who ran unopposed this year and is supportive of Emmer and McCarthy. Those suggesting McCarthy could be in trouble comes down to “saber rattling,” he said.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), chair of the moderate Republican Governance Group, agreed that leaders helped deliver gains in places like New York and that poor top-of-ticket candidates in some states dragged down candidates who should have won.

Emmer officially launched a bid for House majority whip, the No. 3 position, on Wednesday. He faces two competitors for the post: Chief Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House.

Emmer, who was careful to not make predictions about the final House breakdown ahead of the midterms, brushed off the prospect of the majority margin affecting his level of support.

“I don’t know how” the slimmer majority would affect his whip bid, Emmer told reporters Wednesday. “We delivered. This is exactly what we thought we were going to do. We’re going to deliver a new Republican majority.”

Banks and Ferguson, meanwhile, could benefit from any hesitance about Emmer with the conference elections happening quickly on Tuesday.

Banks is running on his conservative credentials that he built up in the Republican Study Committee and his relationships with influential outside conservative groups. In a letter to members formally announcing his candidacy for whip on Wednesday, Banks pledged to be a “bridge between members and leadership and committee chairs.” He noted that he would be the only veteran in leadership.

Concerned Women for America, a right-wing Christian group, endorsed Banks’s whip bid on Monday, and Donald Trump Jr. has also expressed support for Banks while publicly criticizing Emmer.

But strengthening and maintaining a cozy relationship with Trump World may be off-putting to some members. The former president is taking heat for boosting candidates who either lost or were perceived to drag down House candidates.

“Letting this guy be at the helm of the ship will screw you over, it’ll screw your conference over, it’ll screw your prospects for being able to lead the party like you want to. And I hope that’s what they’re realizing,” a senior House GOP aide said.