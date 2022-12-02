trending:

News

London-based studio offering free removal of Ye tattoos

by Chloe Folmar - 12/02/22 12:08 PM ET
Kanye West
FILE – Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer buying right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

A tattoo studio in London is advertising free removal of tattoos depicting Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in the wake of escalating antisemitic comments he continues to make publicly.

NAAMA Studios has coined the motto “Yeezy come, yeezy go” for its initiative to clear clients’ tattoos related to the controversial star.

“When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they end up making headlines for all the wrong reasons…” wrote the company over Instagram last week.

“At NAAMA we offer an empowering, empathetic, high-tech tattoo clearing experience.”

NAAMA told The Washington Post that its staff is already working on removing three people’s tattoos inspired by the rapper, in addition to a queue of 10 people with consultation bookings.

“It seems there are a few former fans with tattoo regret,” the studio said.

NAAMA already offers a “second chances” program that covers the approximately $2,400 cost of tattoo removal for those with certain “triggering” tattoos, and describes its offer of free Ye tattoo removal as a “natural extension” of the existing endeavor.

“When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they start making headlines for all the wrong reasons, it’s not exactly something you want to wear on your sleeve,” the company told the Post.

Ye took his alarming comments about the Jewish community to new heights on Thursday during a discussion with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who filed for bankruptcy Friday after being sued for $1.5 billion due to repeated public comments insisting that the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. was a “hoax.”

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” said Ye on Jones’s Infowars program.

“I like Hitler,” he added later.

Ye said that “I love everyone” on the show, specifying that he loves “Jewish people” and also Nazis.

“Well, I have to disagree with that,” Jones laughed in response.

