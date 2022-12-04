trending:

Paul Pelosi makes first DC appearance since attack

by Julia Mueller and Judy Kurtz - 12/04/22 8:49 PM ET
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi applaud. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Paul Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday wearing a hat and a single glove, in his first appearance in Washington D.C. since he was attacked at home in late October.

The 82-year-old husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was attacked in the pair’s California residence by a suspect allegedly searching for the lawmaker. Paul Pelosi later underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.  

Paul Pelosi was at his wife’s side during the Sunday night event to celebrate this year’s Kennedy Center honorees: singer Gladys Knight, the band U2, actor and human rights activist George Clooney, composer and conductor Tania León, and Christian singer Amy Grant.

The Pelosis were seated next to Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.  

Paul Pelosi could be seen wearing a black brimmed hat and a black glove on just one hand as he stood to applaud during the ceremony.

Kennedy Center chairman David Rubenstein gave the Pelosis a shoutout while speaking Sunday night, spurring a thunderous standing ovation.

“I would like to single out one member of Congress who has been, for more than several decades, really devoted to the Kennedy Center — and her husband of 60 years who’s here with us as well — Nancy Pelosi,” he said.

The Pelosis grabbed each other’s hands and raised them in a triumphant gesture during the applause.

Paul Pelosi appeared in good spirits after the ceremony, chatting and laughing as he ate dinner at a reception at the Kennedy Center.

David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Pelosi, is being held without bail ahead of his trial. He faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official.

The 42-year-old reportedly told authorities he was on a “suicide mission” to kidnap the Speaker — who was in D.C. at the time — and hold her hostage, threatening to break “her kneecaps” if she “lied.”  

Nancy Pelosi cited the incident as a factor in her decision to step down from her long tenure from her top leadership seat in the House. 

Updated: 11:07 p.m.

