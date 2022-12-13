Feinstein ‘absolutely’ intends to finish Senate term

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said on Monday that she remains intent on finishing out her term in the Senate and will decide this spring on whether to call it quits in 2024.

“Yes. Absolutely,” she told the Los Angeles Times about finishing her term. “There’s still two years, you know. A lot can happen in two years.”

Feinstein, 89, is the oldest member of the upper chamber and speculation has run rampant since her 2018 win over when she would retire, with questions mounting in recent years about her mental acuity and fitness to serve.

Her latest remarks, health permitting, could put an end to the possibility of the fifth-term senator stepping down in time to allow California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to appoint her successor.

Other top California Democrats have already signaled plans to potentially seek the seat, including Reps. Adam Schiff, Ro Khanna, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Newsom has said that he would appoint a Black woman to replace her.

Feinstein also noted that a decision on whether to launch a bid for a sixth term would happen “probably by spring.”

“The senator has no plans to step down and will announce her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” a spokesman added to the Times.

Starting next month, Feinstein will be the third-longest serving senator behind only Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).