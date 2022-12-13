trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Fauci responds to Elon Musk: Twitter a ‘cesspool of misinformation’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 12/13/22 4:26 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 12/13/22 4:26 PM ET

President Biden’s chief medical adviser, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, brushed aside criticism from Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, who has drawn widespread criticism with comments on policies on the platform.

“I don’t pay attention to that,” Fauci said during an appearance on Andrea Mitchell’s daytime show on MSNBC when asked about Musk. “I mean, yeah, he has a big megaphone, but, I mean, the Twittersphere as it is has really gone berserk lately. It’s kind of become almost a cesspool of misinformation.”

Musk on Sunday, in a tweet, called to prosecute Fauci, who has emerged as a target of right-wing outrage during the coronavirus pandemic and whom congressional Republicans have teased an investigation of.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk said on Twitter, mocking Fauci, later sharing a meme edited to show Fauci telling Biden, “Just one more lockdown, my king.” 

During a separate appearance on political pundit David Axelrod’s podcast, Fauci said of Musk, “I don’t respond to him.”

“I don’t pay any attention to him because that’s merely a distraction,” he said. “And if you get drawn into that, and I have to be honest, that cesspool of interaction … there’s no value added to that, David. It doesn’t help anything.”

Tags Anthony Fauci Biden David Axelrod Elon Musk

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  5. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  6. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  7. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  8. Recount confirms Boebert win in Colorado
  9. McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
  10. Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill
  11. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  12. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
  13. Senate to vote on Manchin’s permitting amendment to defense spending bill
  14. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  15. Jan. 6 panel to release criminal referrals Monday
  16. Biden signs historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality
  17. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  18. FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s campaign finance charges ‘just the tip of the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video