Zelensky makes direct appeal to Americans in historic address

U.S. support can help hasten the end of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a historic speech to a joint meeting of Congress that served as a direct appeal to Americans providing billions in tax dollars to Kyiv.

Zelensky spoke from behind the podium of the House chamber following a meeting with President Biden. He made the visit to Washington as Ukrainian forces remain engaged in battle against the Russian military and civilians are under assault of devastating missile strikes and drone attacks.

“I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart,” Zelensky said.

“Our two nations are allies in this battle, and next year will be a turning point. I know it — the point when Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom,” he said.

The Ukrainian president’s visit came as Congress prepares to pass $45 billion in further military, economic and humanitarian assistance related to Ukraine so it may continue to defend itself against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offensive.

“Russia could stop its aggression, really, if it wanted to, but you can speed up our victory. I know it,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president traveled to Washington within a day of visiting one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces frontline positions against Russia, in the eastern city of Bakhmut, which he said if kept if liberated from Russian forces “can change the trajectory of our war.”

“We have artillery, yes, thank you. We have it. Is it enough? Honestly, not really,” Zelensky said, and called for more cannons and shells to win the battle for the eastern city.

The Ukrainian president’s earlier meeting with Biden at the White House included an announcement on more than $2 billion in military and humanitarian support for Ukraine and that included advanced Patriot Missile Batteries.

Biden pledged at that meeting that the U.S. would support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” and to ensure that Ukraine “wins on the battlefield.”

And the massive, $45 billion aid package reflects strong support from both parties and chambers of Congress. But it has faced criticisms from some Republicans who argue against big-dollar foreign assistance packages, and some polls reflect slipping American support for financing a nearly 10-month war that shows little sign of resolving.

Zelensky, speaking to such war fatigue, warned against the U.S. turning away from providing robust support for Kyiv and argued that investing in Ukraine’s military is protecting America’s security.

“This battle cannot be frozen or postponed. It cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide a protection,” the Ukrainian president said.

“From the United States to China, from Europe to Latin America, Africa to Australia, the world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues.”

His speech drew resounding applause and standing ovations from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers present in the House chamber.

Zelensky acknowledged that many of them had traveled to Kyiv in the midst of Russia’s war on the country, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who traveled there in May.

Zelensky’s address comes shortly before Republicans take control of the lower chamber, where House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is campaigning for Speaker, has spoken to pushing for more oversight of Ukrainian aid, saying that he won’t sign a “blank check” for Kyiv.

Zelensky offered gratitude for the American military, economic and humanitarian support – which is set to amount to $110 billion for 2022 if Congress passes the additional, emergency aid package.

And the Ukrainian president sought to speak to criticisms from Republicans that not enough oversight is being exercised on U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

“Your money is not charity, it’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” the Ukrainian president said.

Even as Zelensky spoke of ongoing military support to beat back Russia on the battlefield, he said he is pursuing peace, and appealed to Congress to be supportive across both sides of the aisle.

“I’m glad to share that President Biden supported our peace initiative today,” Zelensky said, referring to a 10-point plan that, in part, calls for Russia’s retreat from Ukraine’s territory and that was presented at the G-20 summit last month.

“Each of you, ladies and gentlemen, can assist in the implementation that American leadership remains solid, bicameral, and bipartisan.”