trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’

by Lauren Sforza - 01/12/23 6:27 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/12/23 6:27 PM ET
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., pauses as he gives a farewell speech in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Ryan is bemoaning America’s “broken politics” in which he calls Washington’s failure to overhaul costly federal benefit programs “our greatest unfinished business.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said on Thursday that former President Trump is a “proven loser” after a string of Republican election losses in recent years.

“He’s fading fast,” Ryan told CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday. “He is a proven loser. He cost us the House in ’18, he cost us the White House in ’20, he cost us the Senate again and again.”

Ryan said he does not believe Trump will get the party nomination as Republicans begin to focus more on issues like fiscal responsibility and less on personalities.

“I think we are moving past Trump,” he added. “I really think that’s the case. I can’t imagine him getting the nomination, frankly.”

Trump is the only prominent Republican to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign, however a number of prominent GOP figures are considering White House runs.

Ryan has been a vocal critic of the former president in recent months. In October, he said Trump’s “unelectability will be palpable” by the 2024 presidential election, again predicting that Republicans would choose a different nominee.

Ryan is now vice chairman of Teneo, a public relations and CEO advisory firm, after deciding not to run for reelection in 2018.

Ryan also said the chaotic House speakership election, despite requiring multiple ballots for the first time in decades, demonstrated that Republicans are ready to return to being the party of limited government and fiscal responsibility.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made major concessions to a group of Republican holdouts, including promising to cap discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels.

“I want to be popular, but principled and with policies that solve problems,” Ryan said of his party. “Fiscal conservatism was a theme that you saw behind all those tactics, and that’s a good thing.”

Tags Donald Trump elections House Speaker vote Kevin McCarthy Paul Ryan Paul Ryan

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  4. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  5. What we know about the Biden documents so far
  6. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  7. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  8. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  9. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  10. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  11. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  12. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  13. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  14. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  15. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  16. Ukraine zeroes in on western tanks in bid to rout Russia
  17. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  18. Cancer deaths down 33 percent in 30 years
Load more

Video

See all Video