trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Spanberger: Clearly problems with chain of custody of classified documents found at officials’ homes

by Julia Manchester and Rafael Bernal - 02/02/23 1:25 PM ET
by Julia Manchester and Rafael Bernal - 02/02/23 1:25 PM ET

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) lamented the handling of classified information by sitting and former elected officials in an interview Thursday, as lawmakers and the Justice Department grapple with how to handle such documents like the ones found at the homes of President Biden, former President Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence. 

“As a former CIA officer, as somebody who handled classified information every single day and wrote material that went and became classified because of the means by which we maintained it and the sensitivity of the assets providing that information to us, there are clearly problems with the chain of custody of these documents, Spanberger said in an interview with HillTV’s “What America’s Thinking” on Thursday. 

“I think there needs to be a full understanding of how it is that any former elected official or currently serving elected official would be able to box up documents either intentionally or unintentionally and move those out of a secured space,” she continued. 

The Virginia lawmaker and former intelligence officer’s comments come after she was appointed to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. 

The discovery of classified documents at the homes has sparked concern on Capitol Hill. Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is chaired by Spanberger’s fellow Virginia lawmaker Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), have expressed frustration over the Justice Department’s unwillingness to share the details of the documents. 

The Justice Department has told Warner and the committee’s ranking member Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) that they are in the process of relaying the documents’ information. However, Warner told Punchbowl News this week that he was not satisfied. 

“I appreciate the communication. But the subject of the communication doesn’t give me clarity on how and when we’re going to be able to fulfill our obligation,” Warner said. 

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the FBI is planning on conducting an additional search of Pence’s Indiana home for additional classified documents. On Wednesday, the FBI completed a search of Biden’s property at Rehobeth Beach, Del. and found no additional documents. 

Tags Abigail Spanberger Abigail Spanberger Biden Biden Classified Documents classified documents Department of Justice Mark Warner Mike Pence spanberger Trump Trump classified documents

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  2. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  3. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  4. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  5. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  6. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  7. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  8. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  9. Scott: ‘I don’t think it made any sense’ for McConnell to boot me from ...
  10. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  11. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  12. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  13. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  14. Living near a ‘food swamp’ could raise stroke risk in adults 50 and ...
  15. Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
  16. Democratic leader bashes GOP’s ‘political revenge’ Omar vote
  17. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  18. Republicans introduce second impeachment article for Mayorkas
Load more

Video

See all Video