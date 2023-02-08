trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of the Union 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/08/23 8:45 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/08/23 8:45 AM ET

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday dismissed a question on whether he was trying to quell a number of outbursts from members of his caucus during President Biden’s State of the Union address.

“Apparently the White House comms team is delighted at the reaction because it looked like Joe Biden was standing up to the Republicans,” Steve Doocy, a host on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” said to McCarthy during an appearance by the Speaker on the network. “At one point it looked like you were trying to shush your side of the aisle. What happened?”

McCarthy deflected, blaming Biden for riling up members of the House GOP.

“Well, the president was trying to goad the members, and the members are passionate about it,” McCarthy said.

During Tuesday’s speech a number of Republicans shouted at Biden, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who called Biden a “liar” after a remark by the president about Medicare and Social Security.

Other Republicans screamed at Biden to “secure to border” when he spoke about the ongoing opioid crisis in America.

McCarthy had previously said his party would abide by the congressional “code of ethics” and that he would not play “childish games like tearing up a speech,” a reference to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripping in half a copy of then-President Trump’s prepared remarks during the 2020 State of the Union address.

Tags Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene McCarthy SOTU Speaker State of the Union Steve Doocy

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  2. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  3. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  4. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  5. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  6. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  7. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  8. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  9. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  10. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  11. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  12. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  13. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  14. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  15. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  16. Gallego accuses Sinema of not applauding Biden’s call to negotiate Medicare
  17. Comer says it was ‘questionable’ for Santos to attend State of the Union
  18. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video