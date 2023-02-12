Calls for answers grow after 4th aerial object shot down by US

Lawmakers are calling for more answers after the United States military shot down another unidentified aerial object on Sunday – the third object shot down in three days.

“There’s been space junk, weather balloons, spy balloons, and military advancements for years. All of sudden world super powers are shooting unidentified objects down. This looks like a testing of military prowess,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted after the latest object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday afternoon.

“Lack of evidence and briefings are extremely noticeable,” she added.

U.S. officials confirmed in a press briefing Sunday that the military took down an unidentified aerial object, which was first spotted Saturday, because it posed a threat to civilian aviation.

It was the third such incident since President Biden ordered a suspected Chinese spy balloon to be taken down off the Carolina coast last Saturday.

The military took down a “high-altitude object” over Alaska on Friday and then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to shoot down an unidentified object over the territory of Yukon on Saturday.

The latest operation spurred a chorus of calls for more information about the objects — such as their origin, intention or why such spottings have become so frequent.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) called on the Department of Defense to provide more information to Congress to inform their constituents.

“Members of Congress must have more timely and accurate information so we can keep our constituents informed. DOD — where are you?” Rosendale tweeted.

Michigan Reps. Debbie Dingell (D) and Lisa McClain (R) also demanded more insight into the military action.

“The increasing incidents of unidentified objects, the latest over Lake Huron in Michigan airspace, are disturbing. We need the facts about where they are originating from, what their purpose is, and why their frequency is increasing,” Dingell tweeted.

“I have been keeping a close eye on the military’s actions over the Great Lakes today. Our state, and the entire country, deserve answers to what happened, and I will ensure we get them,” McClain tweeted.

Lawmakers also called out the Biden administration for being silent on the issue, before the Department of Defense held a press call Sunday evening.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tweeted that “Americans deserve to know what is being shot down in our airspace. DOD and the Biden White House have been radio silent.”

The Pentagon has not issued any assessment on where the three latest objects came from, and General Glen VanHerck, the commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, said Sunday he was not counting out the possibility of extraterrestrial activity.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) tweeted Sunday that “President Biden owes Montanans and the country an immediate and full explanation,” adding the lack of communication on the recent shoot-downs was “unacceptable.”

VanHerck added that as of Sunday, he was unaware of any other unidentified objects on the radar over U.S. airspace.