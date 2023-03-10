trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

TikTok hires consulting firm with ties to Biden

by Rashad Simmons - 03/10/23 11:06 AM ET
by Rashad Simmons - 03/10/23 11:06 AM ET
FILE – A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The European Union’s executive arm said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting growing worries from authorities over the Chinese-owned video sharing app. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

The widely popular social media app TikTok has hired its own consulting firm, SKDK, as it comes under new scrutiny from lawmakers worried it is a security threat, according to a report in Politico.

SKDK was hired to provide its support to TikTok as lawmakers push bipartisan legislation that could ban or restrict the app.

The firm’s ties to the Biden administration are notable. Anita Dunn, one of the firm’s founders, is a senior adviser to President Biden. Several other officials in the administration have ties to SKDK.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. Lawmakers and other officials around the country have expressed concern that the Chinese government could use TikTok to garner information about American citizens.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee this week that he considers TikTok to be a security threat.

Asked by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) if the U.S. should refrain from banning the app because it is popular among users under the age of 35 despite the concerns raised by lawmakers, Wray said, “Not from my perspective.”

TikTok’s hiring of the firm came in the last few months, Politico reported.

The legislation in the Senate would give the federal government the ability to restrict access to any technology from China and other nations.

Tags Anita Dunn Biden Christopher Wray Data Secruity President Biden Social media TikTok

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  2. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  3. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  4. Manchin says he won’t advance Biden lands nominee
  5. Mexican cartel issues apparent apology, turns over five ‘kidnappers’ of ...
  6. Freedom Caucus lays out spending cut demands for debt limit
  7. Youngkin defends transgender policies, executive order on ‘critical race ...
  8. Fauci says Redfield’s testimony of COVID call was ‘unequivocally ...
  9. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  10. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  11. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  12. Biden goes after Freedom Caucus in remarks on economy
  13. House unanimously sends COVID-19 origins declassification bill to Biden’s desk
  14. Federal judge orders Peter Navarro to turn over hundreds of White House emails
  15. People found living in tunnel under Colorado highway flyover
  16. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  17. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
  18. You could easily save $5k a year working from home 
Load more

Video

See all Video