trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Pence blasts Biden for ‘vacuum of leadership’ on administration’s response to China, Russia

by Lauren Sforza - 03/23/23 7:12 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/23/23 7:12 PM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Biden for his administration’s response to China and Russia.

“You’re witnessing a vacuum of leadership on the global stage, largely owing to the failed policies of the Biden administration,” Pence said in an exclusive interview with host John Catsimatidis on “Cats and Cosby” on WABC 770 AM.

“I mean, the fact that you now have you had President Xi in Moscow with Putin earlier this week, you have a China negotiating relations and some sort of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran is all evidence of a vacuum that’s been created,” he continued.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping concluded his three-day trip to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, which China labeled as a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.” The West has seen the visit as China doubling down its support of Russia amid its invasion into Ukraine.

Pence, who is a potential GOP presidential candidate, said that the absence of leadership stems from the Biden administration “begging” Iran to enter back into the nuclear deal, the “disastrous” U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the U.S. not sending aid fast enough to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia. He said that without a strong leader in the U.S., the free world is “not being led.”

“It’s a vacuum of American leadership,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons why we need strong bold leader, we’re the leader of the free world. And if America is not leading in the free world, the free world is not being led.”

Pence is one of the rumored Republicans who may be seeking to challenge former President Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the only two Republicans who have officially announced a primary challenge to Trump.

Tags 2024 presidential election Biden Biden administration China Donald Trump John Catsimatidis Mike Pence Mike Pence Russia Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  2. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  3. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  4. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  5. Rep tells TikTok CEO that lying to Congress is federal crime during Tiananmen ...
  6. The dark side of TikTok
  7. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  8. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  9. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  10. Jeffries waves aside plan to raise debt limit with House discharge petition 
  11. Off-duty pilot steps in to help land Southwest flight after pilot becomes ...
  12. Nearly half of parents with adult children still pay their bills
  13. Greene calls for Bragg’s arrest for ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Trump ...
  14. Michigan GOP chair not apologizing after comparing gun reform to ...
  15. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  16. Four key takeaways as lawmakers grill TikTok CEO
  17. Democrats race to Bragg’s defense: Congress ‘should stay the hell out of ...
  18. California bill could ban the sale of Skittles, Hot Tamales, and more
Load more

Video

See all Video