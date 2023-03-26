Kellyanne Conway on ‘delay’ in Bragg charging Trump: ‘they know it’s weak’

Former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said Saturday that Manhattan prosecuter Alvin Bragg’s “delay” in indicting Trump stems from the case being “weak.”

Conway offered her thoughts on Trump’s possible indictment brought forward by Bragg’s investigation into the former president’s involvement in a hush-money payment made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. She said that the case is “weak,” and claimed that there was no affair between Trump and Daniels.

“I think the brush back and the delay here is because they know it’s weak and they tried to build a case based on the testimony of Michael Cohen and to a lesser extent, Stormy Daniels,” she said on Fox Business’s “WSJ at Large.” “You simply can’t do that.”

Trump has also denied any affair between him and Daniels.

Conway said that Bragg and the assistant district attorney are not “that interested” in prosecuting a case that will convict Trump, but are more interested in saying that they were the first people to preside over the possible indictment of a former president.

“I think it’s enough for them to wave the flag and say, ‘we were the first’ – because the left cares about optics and being the first – ‘we’re the first to preside over the indictment of a sitting former president,'” she said.

Trump and his allies have denounced Trump’s possible indictment as “politically motivated” and an “abuse of power.” The Manhattan grand jury did not meet on Wednesday or Thursday of last week, so any possible charges brought against Trump would not be filed until the beginning of this week at the earliest.

She also said that while “nobody wants to be indicted or arrested,” Trump’s possible indictment benefits him.

“If you take the long view, it’d be hard to see how this doesn’t benefit President Trump because it plays right into what he has always said, which is ‘they’re out to get me,’ which means they’re out to get you,” she said.