trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Stacey Abrams becomes newest faculty member of Howard University

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 04/05/23 12:30 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 04/05/23 12:30 PM ET
Stacey Abrams
AP Photo/Ben Gray
File – Stacey Abrams, 2022 Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, heads to the stage in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to concede to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has become the newest faculty member at the historically Black college Howard University in Washington, D.C. 

Abrams, known for her voting rights activism, will be the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.

“Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy — not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard,” Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said.

“As the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair, Ms. Abrams’s selection not only honors the work and legacy of renowned political strategist and scholar Dr. Ronald Walters, it expands on that legacy by bringing Howard students in dialogue with a contemporary candidate whose work has directly influenced today’s political landscape.”

Walters was a professor at Howard for 25 years and a leading scholar on politics and race. In 1958, he organized one of the country’s first lunch counter sit-ins in Kansas, according to The Washington Post. He would later go on to advise Rev. Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaigns. Walters died in 2010.

The endowed chair was first announced in 2020 when Walters’s wife, Patricia Turner Walters, gifted Howard a collection of African American art valued at more than $2.5 million. 

In her new role, Abrams will lead research around the university on political issues affecting Black Americans, hold symposiums and workshops and collaborate with other faculty members on these issues. 

“We are entering an inflection point in American politics where the conversation of race and Black politics will be a central facet,” Abrams, 49, told The Washington Post. “And having the chance to help guide part of the conversation for young people who are studying at Howard University is an exceptional opportunity.”

Abrams ran for governor of Georgia twice but lost both times to former Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R). Still, she became a powerhouse for Democrats by helping mobilize Black voters particularly across the Peach State. 

Many have argued her work helped secure President Biden the White House in 2020, and there was speculation she would be selected as part of his Cabinet. 

According to the Washington Post, Abrams has not ruled out another run for office in the coming years — but for now she says she plans to use her time in the classroom to bring real world solutions to complex political problems facing Americans today.  

“People don’t care about your politics,” she said. “They care about their lives.”

Tags Brian Kemp Georgia Howard University Stacey Abrams Stacey Abrams

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  3. New cars have become luxury items
  4. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  5. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  6. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  7. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  8. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  9. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  10. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  11. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  12. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  13. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  14. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  15. Bragg’s case against Trump: An Ed Wood movie come to life
  16. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  17. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  18. Texas shooting victims reach $144.5M settlement with DOJ
Load more

Video

See all Video