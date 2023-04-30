Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said President Biden, who kicked off his reelection campaign last week, could “win in a landslide” in 2024.

Sanders, who ran against Biden in the 2020 race, said it’s “no great secret” that he and the president “have strong differences of opinion,” but stressed that he thinks Biden is the clear choice for voters given the current political backdrop.

“We live in a nation where you have a major political party, the Republican Party, where many- not all, but many of their leadership doesn’t even believe in democracy, they maintain the myth that Trump won the last election. They’re trying to keep people from voting. They’re trying to deny women the right to control their own bodies,” Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“If you believe in democracy, you want to see more people vote, not fewer people vote, I think the choice is pretty clear. And that choice is Biden,” he said.

And if Democrats and the president get stronger on working-class issues and “take on the greed of the insurance companies, drug companies, Wall Street, all the big money interests, and start delivering for working class people,” Sanders said, “I think Biden is going to win in a landslide.”

Biden kicked off his much-anticipated 2024 reelection bid last week.

Sanders on Sunday also waved off concerns about Biden’s age as the campaign . At 81, the Vermont senator is a year older than the president, who would be 86 by the end of his second term if he wins another four years in the White House.

“Well, I think when you look at a candidate you consider a lot. I think age is one thing, I think experience is another thing, I think your record that you have established is another thing,” Sanders said, when asked if 2024 voters should factor in Biden’s age.

“But to my mind … when you put it all together, what you have to look at is: What does the candidate stand for? Which side are they on?” Sanders asked.