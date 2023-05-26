trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Trump employees moved boxes at Mar-a-Lago day before FBI visit: report

by Lauren Sforza - 05/26/23 8:20 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/26/23 8:20 AM ET

Mar-a-Lago workers for former President Trump moved boxes of papers a day before federal authorities visited the residence last June to recover classified documents, The Washington Post reported.  

The Post also reported that people familiar with the matter said that Trump employees allegedly carried out a “dress rehearsal” for moving the documents even before they received a subpoena for documents last May. The Post reported that this new information could potentially extend the timeline determining whether the former president obstructed justice.  

Trump is facing a federal probe over the discovery of classified documents at his private residence at Mar-a-Lago last year. Federal authorities searched the residence last August, uncovering more than 100 classified documents during that search.  

Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed in the fall to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the documents, as well as a second investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol. Lawyers for Trump asked earlier this week to meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland, which is a sign that the investigation could be winding down.  

Trump is also facing an election probe in Georgia over his alleged attempts to overturn the state’s election results. He was also recently charged on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush money case in New York. 

The New York Times reported that a maintenance worker saw a Trump aide moving boxes into the storage area just one day before federal authorities visited the residence in June. A person familiar with the matter told The Times that the worker helped the aide move the boxes but did not know what the boxes contained.  

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign and the Justice Department for comment.  

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith Mar-a-Lago Merrick Garland

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  4. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  5. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  6. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  7. Indiana disciplines doctor who discussed 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion
  8. Debt ceiling: ‘Progress,’ but no deal, as Washington barrels closer to ...
  9. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  10. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  11. Four policy takeaways from DeSantis’s pledge to ‘reconstitutionalize’ the ...
  12. Texas school postpones graduation after majority of seniors declared ineligible
  13. ‘Simply losing it’: Bitter fight brews over federal judge’s forced ...
  14. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  15. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  16. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  17. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  18. Trump employees moved boxes at Mar-a-Lago day before FBI visit: report
Load more

Video

See all Video