Former Education secretary to lead Bipartisan Policy Center

Former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings is joining the Bipartisan Policy Center as the organization’s new chief executive, the Washington, D.C., think tank announced Monday.

Spellings, who served as Education secretary during the George W. Bush administration, will guide the nonprofit’s strategic direction and help lawmakers work across the aisle to solve policy issues, the organization said.

As Education secretary from 2005 to 2009, Spellings led the implementation of the No Child Left Behind Act — a controversial policy championed by then President George W. Bush meant to close the education achievement gap.

Before taking the helm at the Education Department, Spellings served as a White House domestic policy adviser from 2001 to 2005. There she oversaw the Bush administration’s agenda on education, transportation, health, justice, housing and labor.

“I am thrilled to lead the Bipartisan Policy Center. It is a consequential and much needed place for ideas, solutions, and action,” Spellings said in a statement.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by the founders, board, and staff and know that collectively we will continue to make a difference for our country,” she added.

Spellings previously served as president and CEO of the non-partisan think tank Texas 2036 after leading the University of North Carolina system from 2016 to 2019.

“Throughout her career, Margaret Spellings has brought together people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives to find common ground and get things done,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) said in a statement.

“Margaret is a thoughtful, pragmatic leader and I know she will lead the Bipartisan Policy Center with integrity and fierce determination to find commonsense solutions on critical issues facing our nation,” Cooper said.