Trump attorney says the former president would ‘never’ take plea deal

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Trump, said that the Trump would not take a plea deal in connection to his federal indictment in handling classified documents.

Habba, who is not representing Trump in the classified documents case, told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday” that she could “never imagine” the former president taking a plea deal. She said that people only take plea deals if the defense does not stand a chance or if he did something wrong, which she maintained Trump did not.

“I know I would never advise that, especially when he’s not done anything wrong,” Habba said. “You take a plea deal to make something go away. That’s an admission of guilt. He would never admit guilt because there was nothing wrong with declassifying documents taking documents with you negotiating with [National Archives and Records Administration].”

“The only thing that was wrong was the raid on his home and the complete dual tier system of justice that we’re seeing here, when the Biden family is being treated completely differently than the Trump family,” she added.

The Justice Department charged Trump in a damning 37-count indictment last week over his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House. Evidence collected by the Justice Department revealed that the former president had documents containing nuclear and military secrets and the charges hold several decades of prison time.

Trump has maintained that he had the right to take these documents, claiming that the investigation is politically motivated against him but a recording reveals that he acknowledged he could not declassify documents once he left the White House. Habba reiterated that she believes the former president has “done nothing wrong.”

“It makes no sense. You plea when you’ve done something wrong or when you have no shot. We have strong defenses,” Habba said.