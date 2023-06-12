UN finds no improvement in gender biases in past decade

Progress on gender equality has stagnated in the last decade, according to United Nations data that shows no improvement in biases against women in recent years.

The U.N. Development Program’s Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI) report, released Monday, found nearly 9 in 10 men and women globally still hold biases against women, despite recent high-profile gender equality movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up.

A quarter of respondents worldwide believe it is “justifiable for a man to beat his wife” and 28 percent think university education is more important for men than for women, according to the U.N. report.

Roughly half of respondents worldwide believe men make better political leaders than women, and 46 percent think men should have more right to a job than women. Also, 43 percent think men make better business executives than women.

The share of women as heads of state or heads of government has remained around 10 percent since 1995, according to the report. And though there are now 59 countries where women are more educated than men, the average gender income gap is still at 39 percent in those nations.

“There has been progress over the last decades, but the world is not on track to achieve gender equality by 2030,” according to the U.N.’s page for its Sustainable Development Goal of gender equality by the end of this decade.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back gender equality progress in areas like “time spent on unpaid care and domestic work, decision-making regarding sexual and reproductive health, and gender-responsive budgeting,” according to the U.N.

The report did note progress in the share of people with no bias in any of the surveyed areas in 27 of 38 countries surveyed, with the largest increases in Germany, Uruguay, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan.

“Social norms that impair women’s rights are also detrimental to society more broadly, dampening the expansion of human development,” said Pedro Conceição, head of the Development Program’s Human Development Report Office.

“In fact, lack of progress on gender social norms is unfolding against a human development crisis: the global Human Development Index (HDI) declined in 2020 for the first time on record—and again the following year. Everyone stands to gain from ensuring freedom and agency for women,” Conceição said.

The U.N.’s GSNI report draws from data sets across 2010-2014 and 2017–2022 from 80 countries and territories covering 85 percent of the global population.