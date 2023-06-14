What does it mean if someone is censured? 

The House blocked a resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Wednesday by voting for a Democratic-led motion that tabled the measure.

The censure measure was introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) in May, but she brought it to the floor as a privileged resolution Tuesday. The censure calls for censuring and condemning Schiff “for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”

The motion to block Luna’s effort passed 225-196-7 and included 20 Republicans who voted with Democrats to table the censure measure.

Here’s what to know about censure measures in Congress:

What does it mean if you are censured?

A censure is a formal vote of deep disapproval of a member’s conduct taken by either chamber of Congress.

How do censures work in Congress?

A vote of censure is reserved for “more-serious violations,” according to the House rules. When the House approves a censure measure with a majority vote, the member being censured must “stand in the well of the House” as the presiding officer reads the censure resolution aloud.

According to the House historical website, this is meant to serve as a “form of public rebuke.” In both the Senate and the House, there must be a majority vote to censure a member of Congress for their behavior.

A Democratic-led effort to table the measure Wednesday took place in the form of a procedural vote that effectively killed the resolution to censure Schiff.

What does a censure actually do?

A vote to censure another member of Congress does not hold any other power besides public condemning that member’s behavior. It does not expel a member from Congress to deny the rights or privileges of that member within Congress.

According to the Senate website, a censure can have a “powerful psychological effect” on the member and can subsequently threaten the relationships they have with their colleagues. The House website notes that a censure makes it publicly known of the House’s “deep disapproval” of a member, but does not warrant an expulsion.

A censure alone would also not remove a member from their committee assignments, but stripping a member from their committees could be an additional punishment to the censure.

Are there other levels of congressional discipline?

There are three main methods of disciplining a member of the House, including expulsion, censure and less severe forms of reprimanding members.

The House rules state that a reprimand is for “serious violations,” a censure is meant to be used for “more-serious violations” and expulsion is meant for the “most-serious” ones. A reprimanded member of the House would not need to stand in the well and requires a simple majority vote or could be implemented through a committee report.

A vote to expel a member of Congress would take a two-thirds majority vote in either chamber and has been used sparingly since the first Congress. Five Representatives have been expelled from the House and 15 Senators have been expelled from the upper chamber in U.S. history.

Luna also filed a resolution in May to expel Schiff from the House as the California Democrat makes a bid for the Senate.

How many lawmakers have been censured?

The House has censured 24 lawmakers in history, with the latest being Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) in 2021 after he posted a video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden.

The Senate has censured nine of its members since 1789. The latest senator to be censured was former Sen. David Durenberger (R-Minn.) in 1990 for “unethical conduct” related to personal dealings, Senate reimbursements and campaign funds.