Poll: A historic number of Americans don’t want a Biden-Trump rematch

by Sarah Polus - 06/25/23 7:42 PM ET
A historic number of Americans prefer neither President Biden nor former President Trump be elected president in 2024, according to a new CNN/SSRS poll.

The survey found that 33 percent favored Trump, and 32 percent were opting for Biden, but that 36 percent viewed neither positively. Specifially among registered voters, 31 percent preferred neither frontrunner candidate.

The numbers show a deflection from the norm, whereas usually the majority of Americans prefer at least one frontrunner. In 2020, only 5 percent in CNN’s final poll of the election period said they disliked Biden and Trump. In 2012, the number was even smaller — 3 percent of voters expressed a distaste for Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney, according to CNN.

The new poll, conducted between June 13 to 17, reflects Biden’s declining approval rating. A poll from earlier this month found that the president’s disapproval rating had increased by 2 percentage points since April.

Biden remains the top contender among Democrats, however, and Trump’s lead over the other GOP contenders widened following his federal indictment earlier this month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains the second most favorable candidate among Republicans.

The CNN/SSRS poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.4 at the 95 percent confidence level.

