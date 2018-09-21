Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPoll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 in Texas Senate race Julián and Joaquin Castro to campaign with O'Rourke in Texas The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump rips 'ridiculous' spending bill | FBI dragged into new fight | Latest on Maryland shooting MORE (R) on Thursday at a campaign rally was confronted by the mother of a student who was killed in a shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school earlier this year.

While delivering remarks in an Italian restaurant in Webster, Texas, the Republican senator was confronted by heated words from a woman identified as Rhonda Hart, the mother of a girl killed in the June shooting.

"Don't disrespect my daughter. My daughter died. My daughter died,” Hart shouted at the senator while standing on a chair in the crowded room.

While some attendees reacted harshly to Hart’s words, Cruz offered his condolences to the mother.

"You still have not introduced common-sense reform," Hart continued to yell at Cruz.

Hart later told a local ABC affiliate she came to the event with the intention to confront the Texas Republican.

"I wanted to be able to call him out. His inaction regarding the children of Santa Fe. Children died under his watch and he accepts money from the NRA. There is still not any sort of common-sense reform," she told the local station.

Cruz went on to address school security at the rally.

"I think the number one thing that makes schools safer is to have more armed police officers on campus to keep schools safe," Cruz told cheering supporters.

The rally on Thursday night was reportedly the 22nd rally held by the senator in the past three weeks as he presses forward in a tough reelection campaign against Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 in Texas Senate race Julián and Joaquin Castro to campaign with O'Rourke in Texas The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump rips 'ridiculous' spending bill | FBI dragged into new fight | Latest on Maryland shooting MORE (D-Texas).

Though Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate in decades, a number of polls have pointed to a narrowing margin between both candidates.

A recent Reuters–Ipsos–University of Virginia Center for Politics poll released on Wednesday found that O'Rourke holds a 2-point lead over the incumbent Republican.

On Friday, election handicapper Cook Political Report moved the race from “leans Republican” to “toss-up.”