GOP lawmaker blasts siblings who backed Dem rival: 'Stalin would be proud'

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Saturday said his siblings who endorsed his Democratic opponent "are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump."

Gosar lambasted his six siblings who backed his Democratic rival in a series of tweets after they cut an ad that endorsed his opponent David Brill.

“Not one of my siblings lives in Arizona and my opponent's policies are out of sync with what Arizona wants and the country needs,” Gosar wrote. “I will not be deterred from fighting for our conservative values regardless of these attacks.”

“My siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump,” Gosar continued in another tweet. “These disgruntled Hillary suppporters [sic] are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud.”

“You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate,” Gosar added. “To the six angry Democrat Gosars—see you at Mom and Dad’s house!”





Paul Gosar’s remarks come a day after the Phoenix New Times reported that Brill unveiled a series of ads at a fundraiser on Thursday featuring Gosar's siblings denouncing the conservative four-term congressman.

Six of Paul Gosar’s 10 siblings joined Brill decrying his views on policies such as immigration and healthcare.

"It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist," one of Paul Gosar’s sisters, Grace Gosar, said in an advertisement.

"None of us are doing this for publicity. None of us even want to do it," one of Gosar’s brothers, David Gosar, told the Times. His brother also added they he and his siblings were unable to stay silent any longer regarding their eldest brother’s views. "He just doesn’t appear to be well."

Paul Gosar’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill on Friday.

The Arizona Republican has represented Arizona's 4th congressional district since 2013 and represented the first district from 2011 to 2013. He did not face a primary challenger this year.