Obama urges Americans to vote: 'This moment is too important to sit out'

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, writing on Twitter that "this moment is too important to sit out."

The antidote to government by a powerful few is government by the organized, energized many. This National Voter Registration Day, make sure you're registered, vote early if you can, or show up on November 6. This moment is too important to sit out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 25, 2018

National Voter Registration Day, a holiday recognized on the fourth Tuesday each September, was created to increase awareness of voter registration opportunities for voters who otherwise might not register.

Ahead of November's midterm elections, Obama has reemerged in the political spotlight. He burst onto the campaign trail earlier this month, giving a speech at the University of Illinois in which he offered a blistering rebuke of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Republican threatens to push for Rosenstein impeachment unless he testifies Judge suggests Trump’s tweet about Stormy Daniels was ‘hyperbole’ not defamation Rosenstein faces Trump showdown MORE and Republicans who enable him.

“I’m here today because this is one of those pivotal moments when every one of us as citizens of the United States need to determine just who it is that we are, just what it is that we stand for,” Obama said at the time.

Obama also campaigned for several Democratic House candidates during a trip to California, where he took veiled shots at Trump and told a crowd that "if we don’t step up, things can get worse."