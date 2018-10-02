A pickup truck drove into a crowd of protesters calling for a higher guaranteed minimum wage on Tuesday in Flint, Mich., injuring several people, The Associated Press reported.

Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson Timothy (Tim) Peter JohnsonSeveral hurt when truck runs into minimum wage protesters in Michigan Senate GOP rejects Trump’s call to go big on gun legislation Court ruling could be game changer for Dems in Nevada MORE told the AP that the crash is believed to be an accident, and that the driver of the pickup truck was “pretty shaken up.” Eight people were hospitalized as a result of the incident, Johnson said.

The car plowed into the crowd shortly after 7 a.m., when it was still dark outside. Protesters had gathered outside a McDonald’s in Flint, according to a local CBS affiliate.

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer (D) was among those in attendance, tweeting that she was "incredibly sad that so many people were hurt."

I was in Flint for the rally this morning and am incredibly sad that so many people were hurt. https://t.co/4gtoYMP7NO — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 2, 2018

Whitmer is running against Republican nominee Bill Schuette, who is currently the state’s attorney general.

The protest was organized by Fight for $15, a group aiming to increase the minimum wage to $15 nationwide.

Amazon announced earlier Tuesday that it intends to increase its hourly minimum wage to $15 per hour for its employees. That company has been subject to intense criticism from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOn The Money: Bombshell NY Times report on Trump's taxes | Mulvaney backs official under fire for posts dismissing racism | Regulators pledge relief for mid-sized banks | Amazon raises minimum wage | Trump defends name of new trade deal Hillicon Valley: Trump to meet Google chief | DHS chief blasts bureaucratic red tape | Russian hackers went after 'Star Wars' | Amazon raises minimum wage Progressive lawmakers praise Amazon wage hike MORE (I-Vt.), who, along with progressive Democrats, has advocated for a higher federal minimum wage.