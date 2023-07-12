Pedestrian killed by driver fleeing Secret Service near National Mall

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after authorities say a driver ran a red light and struck multiple people in a crosswalk near the National Mall while fleeing Secret Service officers.

Lt. Paul Mayhair of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division said in a statement that officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

“The suspect indicated that they would stop the vehicle, but quickly fled southbound on 17th Street NW,” Mayhair said.

The Secret Service spokesman said the driver ran a red light and “struck multiple individuals in the crosswalk” before fleeing southbound.

Mayhair said officers provided aid to the victim before D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The individual was transported from the scene in critical condition and died from injuries at an area hospital, according to the statement.

Agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted police are working to locate the suspect, adding “our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family.”

A bulletin has been sent out to area law enforcement agencies for the driver, according to the Secret Service.

This story is developing.