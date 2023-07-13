First Republican announces run against Rep. Mary Peltola in Alaska House seat

Republican Nick Begich announced Thursday he is running to defeat Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) for the state’s coveted at-large U.S. House seat, setting up his third attempt to be elected to the lower chamber.

“Nick Begich’s campaign will focus on engaging with Alaskans from all walks of life to create a unifying vision for Alaska that is rooted in optimism, positivity, and a firm belief in the state’s vast potential,” his campaign wrote in a statement.

Peltola, who has not officially announced her reelection campaign, won two elections in 2022 — a special election in the summer following the death of then-Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who held his seat for nearly 50 years; and a general election in November 2022, when she won her first full term as a U.S. Representative.

In both elections, Peltola defeated Begich and former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-Alaska), who was former Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) running mate in the 2008 presidential election and was seeking a political comeback. In the November election, she also defeated a third opponent, Libertarian Chris Bye.

The state tried for the first time a ranked-choice voting system, which is largely seen as favoring moderate candidates. Under the new system, voters had to rank their choices, and if no candidate reached the 50 percent threshold, the lowest candidate would be eliminated and their supporters’ second choices would receive the reallocated votes.

In the special election, Peltola led among voters’ first choices, but she did not receive a majority. After Begich placed third and was eliminated, the reallocated second-choice votes led Peltola to win. In the November election, Peltola again defeated the two Republican candidates and the libertarian.

Despite the state’s track record of leaning Republican, Peltola proved to be a difficult candidate to beat. While she supports many policies endorsed by Democrats, like abortion, she also supports gun rights and has discussed her family’s affinity for hunting. In both of her campaigns, Peltola focused on Alaskan-centric issues.

Peltola also received some key endorsements, including from Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), whom Peltola in turn endorsed, and from the family of Young, an iconic figure in the state and the nation’s political history.

In his 2024 campaign announcement, Begich projected a positive message with a focus on the natural resources of Alaska.

“If we can unlock the full potential of our natural resources, while ensuring environmental sustainability, we can drive economic growth, create jobs, and build a prosperous future for all Alaskans. We stand on the edge of a frontier, not just geographically, but in terms of what we can achieve,” Begich said in the press release. “We have the resources, the talent, and the spirit to create an incredible future for Alaska. All we need is the will and representation to make it happen.”