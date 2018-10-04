"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has apologized for his performance as the moderator of a Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate earlier this week, saying that he misunderstood his role.

"I thought that as moderator, I was to provide a certain light-hearted approach while still being able to challenge the candidates on their record or positions. I didn't realize I was to ask a simple question and then let the gentlemen go at each other," he wrote in a statement, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trebek said he had been "naive" and offered his "sincere apologies to the people of Pennsylvania, a state I dearly love."

Trebek was criticized for his performance as moderator in the debate between incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Republican challenger Scott Wagner, with some saying the "Jeopardy!" host spoke too much and took time away from the candidates.

I’ll take “Failed Debate Moderators” for $500, Alex. https://t.co/Y0fSlUhdVe — Jared Leopold (@jaredleopold) October 2, 2018

The problem with this #PAGov debate is that Alex Trebek doesn't seem to know how to form a direct, concise question. Which is as ironic as anything I've ever seen. — Adam Bonin (@adambonin) October 2, 2018

In this era of sharply divided politics, I think Alex Trebek deserves credit for bringing Americans from cross the ideological spectrum together ... in their condemnation of Alex Trebek. — Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh) October 2, 2018

According to a Watchdog.org analysis, Trebek spoke for more time than either of the two candidates. He did 41 percent of the talking, while Wagner spoke 32 percent of the time and Wolf spoke 27 percent of the time, per the analysis.

Trebek often provided his own opinions on topics, arguing with Wolf and Wagner on issues ranging from the death penalty to public pensions to a severance tax.

Trebek was booed by the the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry audience when he appeared to vouch for the severance tax.

“The severance tax would bring in a lot of money,” he said, sparking the boos. “No? No, it would not? Who says no, it would not? You have the impact fee now which has brought in $1.2 billion in the last seven years, and you’re telling me a 6 percent severance tax would not bring in money?”

Wagner said in a statement following the debate that Trebek "limited our chances" to provide their views on issues.

“When Mr. Trebek stepped back and allowed Governor Wolf and me to have a substantive discussion of the issues I felt it was very informative," Wagner said. "That being said, a single 45 minute debate where the moderator spoke just as much as both candidates limited our chances to present our views on a number of topics."

The Inquirer reported that frustration was exacerbated as Wolf has declined to participate in any additional debates.