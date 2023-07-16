Williamson raised $920K in latest quarter
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson raised just over $920,000 in the most recent quarter, according to a financial disclosure filed Saturday.
Williamson’s campaign also reported about $270,000 in unpaid debts and about $105,000 cash on hand.
The best-selling author’s latest fundraising stands in contrast to other Democratic presidential hopefuls.
President Biden, who is heavily favored to win the party’s nomination for a second term, raised $72 million in the second quarter. His campaign also said it had $77 million cash on hand, which it claimed was the most “amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history.”
The party’s third candidate hoping to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., raked in $6.3 million in the second quarter, including $3 million in the last three days of the quarter. Kennedy’s bid is still seen as a long shot, as many Democrats take issue with his previous statements on issues including on the Holocaust and COVID-19 vaccines.
On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump raked in more than $35 million during the second quarter, pulling ahead of his top competitors.
Williamson’s campaign has faced a series of challenges and multiple staff shake-ups, as she struggles to stay in the race. Early this month, her campaign confirmed another “restructuring.”
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.