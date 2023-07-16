trending:

Williamson raised $920K in latest quarter

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/16/23 8:31 AM ET
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson raised just over $920,000 in the most recent quarter, according to a financial disclosure filed Saturday. 

Williamson’s campaign also reported about $270,000 in unpaid debts and about $105,000 cash on hand. 

The best-selling author’s latest fundraising stands in contrast to other Democratic presidential hopefuls.

President Biden, who is heavily favored to win the party’s nomination for a second term, raised $72 million in the second quarter. His campaign also said it had $77 million cash on hand, which it claimed was the most “amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history.” 

The party’s third candidate hoping to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., raked in $6.3 million in the second quarter, including $3 million in the last three days of the quarter. Kennedy’s bid is still seen as a long shot, as many Democrats take issue with his previous statements on issues including on the Holocaust and COVID-19 vaccines.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump raked in more than $35 million during the second quarter, pulling ahead of his top competitors.

Williamson’s campaign has faced a series of challenges and multiple staff shake-ups, as she struggles to stay in the race. Early this month, her campaign confirmed another “restructuring.”

