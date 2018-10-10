Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampKavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger Mellman: When questions don’t mean what they say Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate MORE (D-N.D.) on Tuesday ripped Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts Kavanaugh confirmation at raucous Iowa rally Trump rally crowd erupts with chants of 'lock her up' about Feinstein Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate MORE for saying that Democrats couldn't be civil with Republicans.

"That's ridiculous," Heitkamp said on "Anderson Cooper 360." "I mean I can't imagine how you get anything done if you don't bring civility back into politics, and that goes for both sides."

Heitkamp went on to add that she hopes "we can find common ground in this country that sexual assault is more prominent than people thought it was."

She also added that civility could only start again if Democrats retook control of Congress.

"That's why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that's when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength," Clinton said.

But Heitkamp, who is facing a tough re-election bid this November in a state Trump won, firmly disagreed.

Heitkamp, viewed as a key swing vote in the Senate, last week said that she would vote against Kavanaugh despite polling showing more support for the judge's confirmation.

She said on Monday that she was prepared to vote in Kavanaugh's favor until watching him testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding a claim he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford at a high school party in the 1980's.