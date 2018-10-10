Sen. Heidi HeitkampMary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampKavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger Mellman: When questions don’t mean what they say Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate MORE (D-N.D.) on Tuesday ripped Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts Kavanaugh confirmation at raucous Iowa rally Trump rally crowd erupts with chants of 'lock her up' about Feinstein Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate MORE for saying that Democrats couldn't be civil with Republicans.
"That's ridiculous," Heitkamp said on "Anderson Cooper 360." "I mean I can't imagine how you get anything done if you don't bring civility back into politics, and that goes for both sides."
"I saw somebody who was very angry, who was very nervous, and I saw rage that a lot of people said, 'Well of course you're going to see rage he's being falsely accused,' but it is at all times you're to acquit yourself with a demeanor that's becoming of the court," Heitkamp said.
A poll released by Fox News earlier this month show Heitkamp is trailing Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) by 12 points.