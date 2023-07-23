trending:

Netanyahu doctors say pacemaker implantation went smoothly

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/23/23 9:24 AM ET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s doctors said on Sunday that the implantation of his heart pacemaker went smoothly and that he felt fine.

Netanyahu was recovering in the hospital on Sunday after his emergency heart procedure, and his office said he was expected to be discharged later that day. 

The procedure came as mass protests continued in Jerusalem. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded streets Saturday night, with thousands marching into Jerusalem and camping out near the Knesset to protest the government’s contentious overhaul plan for the judiciary. 

Lawmakers began a marathon debate over the first major piece of the overhaul plan ahead of Monday’s vote to enact it into law. The measure would limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers by preventing judges from striking down government actions by calling them “unreasonable.”  

Proponents of the measure argue the current “reasonability” standard gives too much power to judges, whereas critics argue that removing the standard, which is infrequently invoked, would remove an important check and potentially open the door to corruption, allowing government officials to pass arbitrary laws and make improper appointments or firings. 

Netanyahu said in a brief video statement before his surgery that he felt “excellent” and pledged to push ahead with judicial overhaul as soon as he was released. He said he intended to attend the Monday vote in the Knesset.

Still, Netanyahu’s health troubles disrupted his schedule. The weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday morning was postponed and several other events on his calendar will be rescheduled. 

– The Associated Press contributed.

