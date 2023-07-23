trending:

McCaul: US soldier made ‘serious mistake’ by crossing North Korea border

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/23/23 10:55 AM ET
mccaul
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during a Republican news conference ahead of the State of the Union, Tuesday, March. 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday he thinks U.S. Army Private Travis King made a “serious mistake” by crossing the border into North Korea and expressed concerns about the treatment King has received and about how difficult it will be to secure his release.

“He was facing disciplinary charges and was going to fly back to the United States. But, instead, he did not board the plane, went with a tour group to the DMZ and then ran across the line,” McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”

“That’s something you just don’t do. And now he was taken captive by North Koreans. And I’m sure that he’s not being treated very well. I think it was a serious mistake on his part and I hope we can get him back,” McCaul continued.

The 23-year-old King, who was visiting the border with South Korea as a civilian on a tour before crossing into North Korea, became the first American in five years to be detained by Pyongyang. King had been charged with assault in South Korea, and his family said King might have felt overwhelmed by the legal trouble he faced. 

McCaul acknowledged in his interview Sunday that the fact that King crossed the border voluntarily could complicate negotiations to secure the soldier’s return. 

“Correct,” he said, when Raddatz asked about the complications, noting there might be questions, like, “Is he defecting?”

“I think he was running from his problems. That was the wrong place to go,” McCaul added. “But, we see this with Russia, China, Iran – when they take an American, particularly a soldier, captive, they exact a price for that. And that’s what I worry about.”

McCaul also said he supports the move to dock the nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea.

“It’s a projection of strength that we need right now to deter aggression,” he said. 

Tags Michael McCaul North Korea

