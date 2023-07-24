trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Woman found dead after ‘apparent bear encounter’ near Yellowstone

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/24/23 9:49 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/24/23 9:49 AM ET
Grizzly bear
AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File
A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., July 6, 2011. Conservation groups sued the U.S. government March 31, 2020, over livestock grazing in a Wyoming forest, saying grizzly bears are too often killed by ranchers and wildlife managers for pursuing cattle in such settings.

A woman was found dead after an “apparent bear encounter” near Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Saturday.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene and said the investigation was ongoing. 

The woman was discovered on the Buttermilk Trail, an area about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. U.S. Forest rangers of the Custer Gallatin National Forest issued an emergency closure of the area “for human safety.” 

“Bears can be found throughout Montana. In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded. People venturing into the outdoors should ‘Be Bear Aware,’” the department said in an update on the investigation before listing precautionary steps, including carrying bear spray, traveling in groups in daylight hours, avoiding carcass sites and making noises to alert bears to their presence. 

Last week, the FWP issued a warning that grizzly bear sightings have increased, including in some places “where grizzlies haven’t been seen in recent years, and in some cases more than a century.”

“Vigilance is important for those who live and recreate in the outdoors,” Quentin Kujala, chief of conservation policy for the FWP, said in the statement. “This is a busy time of year for bears and our field staff are responding to calls in these particular areas and across the state.”

Tags Yellowstone

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  2. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  3. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  4. Is Ron DeSantis the next Scott Walker?
  5. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  6. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  7. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
  8. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  9. Mark Milley’s bureaucratic proposals could lose us the next war
  10. UPS strike imminent? Here’s what you should know
  11. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  12. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  13. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  14. Russians are finally being exposed to the consequences of Russia’s war
  15. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: ‘We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  16. Look out, Donald — here comes the Big Gov
  17. Almost 60 percent of Ohio voters back abortion rights amendment: poll 
  18. Ayotte announces run for New Hampshire governor
Load more