Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden

Former President Trump on Monday criticized Senate Republican leaders for not being as critical of President Biden as House Republicans have been.

GOP House members have made a concerted effort to paint Biden and the Department of Justice as corrupt, using the DOJ prosecution of Hunter Biden for ammunition. They argue Hunter Biden received too lenient a sentence, among other things.

There have been staunch critics of both Bidens in the Senate GOP, as well, but the Senate GOP’s leadership tends to be much more muted than the House on the issue.

“Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday.

“But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn’t Republican ‘leadership’ in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?” Trump added.

The House GOP tends to be more pro-Trump than the Senate GOP.

While the House is led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is considering an effort to expunge Trump’s impeachments, the Senate is led by a Trump critic — Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). The Kentucky Republican has been staunchly critical of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and he has become a frequent target of the former president.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), who is a member of McConnell’s leadership team, has endorsed Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) for president.

Despite the relatively muted response, Trump has some strong allies in the Senate GOP.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) last week joined House Oversight Committee Republicans in releasing a copy of an unverified tip to the FBI alleging a scheme to bribe President Biden.

The release brought stern criticism from the FBI, which admonished Grassley and the other lawmakers over the release.

“We have repeatedly explained to Congress, in correspondence and in briefings, how critical it is to keep this source information confidential,” the FBI said in a statement.

The Biden administration has adamantly denied allegations of wrongdoing.

“It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years and that they themselves have cautioned to take ‘with a grain of salt’ because they could be ‘made up,’” said Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, in a statement after the release of the document.

“These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that centered on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility,” Sams added.