News

READ: Superseding indictment says Trump team tried to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage

by Sarakshi Rai - 07/27/23 6:36 PM ET
The Justice Department, in a new superseding indictment unveiled Thursday, is charging former President Trump with seeking to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance video footage last year in connection with the federal classified records case.

Trump is charged in the new indictment along with Carlos de Oliveira, the property manager of the resort and a new defendant in the case, and his valet Walt Nauta, who had faced previous charges.

The former president pleaded not guilty to the initial 37 charges of the records case last month.

Read the full document here.

gov.uscourts.flsd_.648652.85.0_2Download
Tags DOJ Donald Trump Justice Department Walt Nauta

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

