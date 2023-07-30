Will Hurd won’t rule out third-party bid in 2024

Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd on Sunday would not rule out the possibility of a third-party presidential run with No Labels, an organization proposing a “unity ticket” as an alternative to the two-party nominees.

Advocates of No Labels cite polling that shows many Americans hold centrist views and want moderate political candidates. Critics of the movement point to historical evidence that third-party candidates rarely are successful because of the Electoral College system. Many critics are concerned a third-party bid would help former President Trump win another term in office.

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the former moderate GOP congressman said he thinks it’s possible for a third-party candidate to win and said he did not rule it out for himself. Hurd did, however, echoed concerns of No Labels critics and said he would not want to help Trump ascend to the presidency once again.

“I’m going to take time and deliberate. I wouldn’t want something that would potentially lead to Donald Trump winning,” Hurd said about a potential No Labels campaign.

“My focus right now is criss-crossing the country and talking about how we need common sense in complicated times and that the best way we solve our problems is by recognizing we’re better together. And that’s why I need folks to go to HurdforAmerica.com and help me get on the debate stage,” he added.

Asked for his thoughts on the No Labels movement, Hurd pointed to his time as a congressman, when he was part of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which is affiliated with No Labels. The Problem Solvers Caucus aims to include an equal number of Democrats and Republicans as members and to work toward bipartisan legislation.

“When I was in Congress, I was part of the Problem Solvers Caucus that had a relationship with No Labels. Can a third-party candidate win in the United States? I think that’s the case. I think the French President [Emmanuel] Macron is an example, and the Mexican president [Andres] López Obrador is another example,” Hurd said.

“But I’m focused on, If we want to get rid of Donald Trump, we’ve got to do it in the primary. And if Republicans want to get rid of Joe Biden, it’s not by impeaching him. It’s about nominating someone who can win in the general election.”