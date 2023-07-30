Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that discussion of impeaching President Biden puts House Republicans’ majority at risk in 2024 by jeopardizing members who represent districts Biden won in 2020.

Mace’s concerns come as Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) raised the possibility of opening an impeachment inquiry into Biden, as House Republicans ramp up their efforts to investigate the Biden family.

The rhetoric has come under scrutiny from some in the party, who view McCarthy’s recent efforts as one to placate the conservative wing of the party as he struggles to get consensus in his party on spending levels.

“Well, I do believe we are, at this point, an inquiry is different from an impeachment vote and is another tool in the toolbox,” Mace said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream, echoing the sentiment of McCarthy, who has tried to draw a clear distinction between “impeachment” and an “impeachment inquiry.”

“I will tell you, every time we walk the plank, we are putting moderate members, members that [won Biden districts], we are putting those seats at risk for 2024. We are putting the majority at risk. And it’s not just impeachment that does that. Other issues, like abortion, et cetera, also put those members on the plank,” Mace continued.

Mace said it was still important to proceed with investigations of the Bidens, and “Whatever the evidence shows us, we ought to follow the facts, and we have to be better than [former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi really politicized the impeachment process.”

Pelosi served as Speaker of the House during the two impeachment trials of former President Trump.

“We do not want to do that here. We have to show overwhelming, undeniable evidence in order to move this thing forward. And if we can’t, then we should not. But if we do, then we ought to use every tool in the toolbox to make sure the American people see it for what it is, and we can hold everyone accountable,” Mace said.