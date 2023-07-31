trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

600K Medicare beneficiaries’ data accessed in breach

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/31/23 12:24 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/31/23 12:24 PM ET
This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The personal information of 612,000 Medicare beneficiaries were accessed in a sweeping data breach that affected what could be hundreds of organizations, including the government contractor, Maximus Federal Services. 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced in a press release Friday that it is notifying people affected by the data breach, which could have affected information including beneficiaries, names, Social Security numbers, medical histories, diagnoses and other personal details. 

No CMS or Health and Human Services systems have been affected, according to the CMS.

CMS and Maximus, a CMS contractor that assists in the Medicare appeals process, are sending letters to those “potentially affected” and are offering recipients two years of free credit monitoring services. 

The letter also provides information on steps to take to receive a new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier number, for the people for whom that is relevant.

The data breach targeted a security vulnerability in the MOVEit software, a third-party application Maximus uses to facilitate the transfer of files during the appeals process. 

Maximus determined that at least 8 million to 11 million people were affected by the data breach, including the 612,000 Medicare beneficiaries notified. 

The attack took place approximately from May 27-31, according to the most up-to-date information in the CMS ongoing investigation. During that time, the “unauthorized party” obtained access to files saved on the MOVEit application.

On May 30, Maximus detected unusual activity in the MOVEit software, prompting Maximus to investigate and then stop use of the application. Maximus notified CMS of the incident June 2. 

Reports indicate that the data breach could have affected more than 400 organizations, affecting approximately 23 million people’s information. 

Russian ransomware group Clop reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags data breach

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Georgia judge rejects Trump effort to quash Fulton County investigation
  2. High school boys are trending conservative
  3. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  4. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  5. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  6. Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer gives closed-door interview
  7. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  8. Georgia prosecutor: Sheriff ‘doing something smart’ by installing security ...
  9. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  10. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  11. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  12. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  13. DeSantis has been ‘very flawed candidate’: GOP strategist Ed Rollins
  14. GOP leaders strike out on getting Tuberville to bend
  15. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far right is ...
  16. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  17. Teamsters leader on tentative deal with UPS: ‘This is not just going to ...
  18. X threatens to sue non-profit that tracks hate speech on platform
Load more