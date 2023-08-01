Slaying of gay man in New York being investigated as a possible biased incident

The death of O’Shae Sibley, a gay man who was attacked at a Brooklyn gas station Saturday night, is being investigated as a “possible biased incident,” according to police.

A “bias or hate incident” is an “act of prejudice that is not a crime and does not involve violence, threats or property damage,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

How the stabbing is being investigated differs across outlets. While police told The Hill and reportedly The Guardian that they were investigating the encounter as a “possible biased incident,” officials said the NYPD were investigating it as a hate crime, according to ABC News and The Washington Post.

A hate crime is a “crime motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability,” according to the DOJ.

Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was reportedly voguing to music by Beyoncé when approached by a group of men telling Sibley and his friends to stop dancing. The group of men that approached reportedly began using slurs as the confrontation escalated. One of the men then allegedly stabbed Sibley.

Voguing is when someone dances to music in such a way as to imitate the characteristic poses models strike on the runway.

Voguing originated in the Black and Latino LGBTQ communities of Harlem, N.Y., around the 1960s-1980s, when drag competitions known as “balls” would take place and first developed this stylized form of dance.

Surveillance video captured the exchange between the men. The New York Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

In a video posted to Facebook hours after the murder, one of Sibley’s best friends, Otis Pena, described the events that took place. Pena, through tears, said Sibley was stabbed “right in front of me” after he defended his friend.

“They killed O’Shae. They killed him right in front of me. I was covered in his blood, and I’m holding his stab wound, and O’Shae was just trying to tell people, like, ‘Yo, we may be gay, but we’re not, it’s not calling for all of that.’ And he stabbed him. He stabbed him right in the heart,” Pena said in the video.

“They murdered him because he was gay. Because he stood up for his friends. Letting people know that, yeah, we might be gay, but we’re just celebrating my brother’s birthday,” Pena said, adding, “Happy birthday to me, right?”

Pena said he put pressure on the stab wound before EMS responded and took Sibley to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

