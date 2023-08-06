trending:

Raskin says Trump ‘met his match’ in special counsel Jack Smith

by Sarah Fortinsky - 08/06/23 12:27 PM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks to reporters as he leaves the Capitol following the last vote before a five-week district work period on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said on Sunday he thinks former President Trump has “met his match” in special counsel Jack Smith citing Trump managing to avoid facing repercussions in the past.

“I think that he’s met his match now in his special counsel, who is holding him to the letter of the criminal law,” Raskin said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Raskin pointed to Trump’s second impeachment after Jan. 6, when all 50 Democrats and 7 Republicans in the Senate voted to convict the former president – falling short of the necessary threshold – as an example of Trump avoiding repercussions.

“It was a 57-43 vote to convict him of inciting a violent insurrection against the Union, which was the most widespread bipartisan vote in American history to convict a president. And of course, Trump is bragging about the fact that only 57 senators voted to convict him of that. He beat the constitutional spread in his way,” Raskin said. 

Raskin noted that many Republicans who voted against convicting Trump still believed that Trump was responsible for his actions, but they voted against conviction because he had already left office at the time.

Raskin said he was hopeful the former president would now be held accountable.

Smith led investigations that resulted in two federal indictments against the former president, one for his handling of classified documents and another related to his efforts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 election. 

Trump is also seeking another term in the White House and is currently the frontrunner among GOP presidential primary candidates.

