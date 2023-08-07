Pelosi on second Trump term: ‘We will not be the United States of America’

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned of the dangers of former President Trump winning a second term in office in an interview published Monday.

“Don’t even think of that,” Pelosi said when asked about the potential for another Trump administration term, in an interview with New York magazine.

“Don’t think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America,” Pelosi said.

Trump lost his reelection campaign in 2020 but is now the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024.

“If he were to be president,” Pelosi added, “it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House.”

Pelosi had a highly contentious relationship with Trump as Speaker of the House during his first time, often choosing highly public moments to show her disgust with the president.

Under her leadership, the House voted twice to impeach Trump. She also pushed for an inquiry into the January 6 attack on the Capitol, ultimately selecting the members who would serve on the committee.

That committee urged the Justice Department to bring charges against Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which it did last week.

In the interview, Pelosi also called the indictments against the former president “exquisite and said, “They’re beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with.”