READ: Judge releases Fulton County grand jury report on 2020 Georgia election interference
A Georgia judge released a report Friday from the special grand jury that investigated former President Trump’s actions after the 2020 election.
The document led Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis to issue an indictment on racketeering charges.
The Fulton County grand jury report released Friday shows charging recommendations for the district attorney, which included at least 30 people.
Willis eventually indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants in the case.
Read the full document here:
