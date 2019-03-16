O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Hillicon Valley: Tech tries to stop spread of New Zealand shooting video | Booker says big tech must do more to combat online hate | US allies drawn into Huawei fight | O'Rourke not 'proud' of being in hacking group as teenager O'Rourke not 'proud' of being in hacking group as teenager MORE (D-Texas) took a 3.1-mile detour from the presidential campaign trail on Saturday to run in a St. Patrick's Day 5K in Iowa.

Sporting a multi-colored knit hat and black gloves, the 2020 candidate ran under No. 173 for the road race.

O'Rourke, who has written blog posts about jogging, appeared to mingle with his fellow runners in videos posted to Twitter, reportedly discussing Obamacare and his time as a congressman on the Veterans Affairs Committee with fellow joggers, according to one NBC reporter.

Beto O’Rourke giving bit of a running town hall as he jogs, cameras in a golf cart ahead of him. Snippets of overheard convo:



“So I was on the Veterans affair committee...”



“...back with my punk band...”



“...when they said, we gotta stop Obamacare...” pic.twitter.com/SloqDHvlzf — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 16, 2019

The 46-year-old made his first official stop as a 2020 Democratic candidate in Iowa this week, announcing his White House bid early Thursday morning.

He has been campaigning in the early primary state since his announcement.

O'Rourke rose to national prominence in the 2018 midterm cycle where he narrowly lost his bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzJoaquin Castro closing in on 2020 Senate bid: report Ocasio-Cortez's favorable, unfavorable ratings up: poll Cruz fined K by FEC for not adequately disclosing loans from banks MORE (R-Texas) in deep red Texas.

The former Texas congressman faces over a dozen contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination including big-name politicians like, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersButtigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength' O'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength' O'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength' O'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March MORE (D-Mass.).

Updated 1:14 p.m.