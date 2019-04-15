White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayConway says moderate Democrats are frustrated with 'radical freshmen' George Conway suggests Mueller found evidence of collusion Former White House aide who mocked McCain joins pro-Trump super PAC MORE on Monday called out the "Old White Male Politicians" leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field after a poll showed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump reelection campaign says it raised M in first quarter Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBooker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark Biden sees donor enthusiasm, strong polls post-controversy Booker launches campaign tour starting in New Jersey MORE topping the list.

"Old White Male Career Politicians are in 1st and 2nd Place in the Democratic Presidential Primary, taking more than half (53%) of the vote," Conway tweeted in response to an Emerson College poll.

#poll of #Democrats nationwide



Old White Male Career Politicians



are in 1st and 2nd Place in the



Democratic Presidential Primary,



taking more than half (53%) of the vote. https://t.co/VYKGpcEuQd — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll showed Sanders, 77, leading the Democratic presidential field with the support of 29 percent of Democratic primary voters. Biden, 76, came in second place in the poll, attracting support from 24 percent of voters. P

resident Trump is 72 years old.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who officially launched his campaign on Sunday, came in third in the Emerson poll with 9 percent. He was closely followed by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump reelection campaign says it raised M in first quarter Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) at 8 percent each.

The pool of Democratic candidates is notably diverse in age, race and gender, with six women running to take on Trump in 2020. Buttigieg, 37, is both the youngest candidate running and the only openly gay candidate. Biden, who has yet to announce his candidacy, has repeatedly topped polls among Democratic voters, even after controversy surrounding women who have accused him of inappropriate touching.

Conway has criticized Biden amid the controversy, saying last month that the former vice president "has a big problem" after the accusations.