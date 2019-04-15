White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayConway says moderate Democrats are frustrated with 'radical freshmen' George Conway suggests Mueller found evidence of collusion Former White House aide who mocked McCain joins pro-Trump super PAC MORE on Monday called out the "Old White Male Politicians" leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field after a poll showed Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersTrump reelection campaign says it raised M in first quarter Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBooker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark Biden sees donor enthusiasm, strong polls post-controversy Booker launches campaign tour starting in New Jersey MORE topping the list.
"Old White Male Career Politicians are in 1st and 2nd Place in the Democratic Presidential Primary, taking more than half (53%) of the vote," Conway tweeted in response to an Emerson College poll.
#poll of #Democrats nationwide— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 15, 2019
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who officially launched his campaign on Sunday, came in third in the Emerson poll with 9 percent. He was closely followed by Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisTrump reelection campaign says it raised M in first quarter Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) at 8 percent each.
The pool of Democratic candidates is notably diverse in age, race and gender, with six women running to take on Trump in 2020. Buttigieg, 37, is both the youngest candidate running and the only openly gay candidate. Biden, who has yet to announce his candidacy, has repeatedly topped polls among Democratic voters, even after controversy surrounding women who have accused him of inappropriate touching.
Conway has criticized Biden amid the controversy, saying last month that the former vice president "has a big problem" after the accusations.