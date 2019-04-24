Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro joked Wednesday after a forum put a picture of his twin brother in an event pamphlet.

"I will say though that the picture that y'all have in your program is actually of my brother, Joaquin," Castro said as he took the stage at the "She the People" presidential forum in Texas.

"He would say that that's a good thing, because he's better looking than I am."

Secy. Julián Castro says photo in #SheThePeople forum program is actually his twin brother, Joaquin: "He would say that's a good thing because he's better looking that I am." pic.twitter.com/tK8mlCroPd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 24, 2019

Washington Post reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee shared a photo of the program, confirming that the picture was of Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroDems charge ahead on immigration MJ Hegar announces Texas Senate bid Dems attack Barr's credibility after report of White House briefings on Mueller findings MORE (D-Texas) and not his brother, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary who is running for president.

.@JulianCastro takes the stage and points out that the photo in the forum program is actually of his twin brother, @JoaquinCastrotx. Oops! #SheThePeople pic.twitter.com/l1uOYzQTMJ — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) April 24, 2019

The brothers and Texas Democratic political figures have shared the stage together in the past, with Joaquin Castro sharing news during a joint appearance on Stephen Colbert's show in December that his brother would be running for president.

Julián Castro has previously joked on the campaign trail this year that his brother might grow a beard to distinguish themselves.