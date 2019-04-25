A photo of former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE sitting casually on an Amtrak train just hours after announcing his 2020 presidential campaign is making the rounds on social media.

Biden, a known Amtrak traveler, can be seen sitting near aides on a train as they headed to New York, according to tweets shared by BBC North America bureau chief Paul Danahar.

Danahar said the image was taken just hours after Biden's campaign released a video online of the former vice president announcing his White House bid, ending months of speculation. Danahar confirmed to The Hill that Biden was on an Amtrak train.

It’s an illustration of how political campaigns in America have changed that a few hours after launching his Presidential campaign online, Joe Biden is not at a huge launch party but sitting quietly on a train to New York with just a handful of aides pic.twitter.com/yMHFWsKoA3 — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) April 25, 2019

The tweet has already racked up more than 500 likes in less than hour and garnered reactions from many online.

Biden, who often takes Amtrak from Wilmington, Del., went viral after he was photographed bumping into Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe symbol of 'Wakanda' and black political vision Seven big decisions facing Biden in 2020 primary Sanders dominates, Buttigieg surges in 2020 social media battle MORE (D-Calif.) on the train back in February.

The former vice president and longtime senator, nicknamed "Amtrak Joe," has used the train to commute from Delaware, where he lives, to Washington for decades.